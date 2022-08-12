Love Train drops for Mason Via

Mountain Fever Records has a new single this week for Mason Via, bluegrass singer and songwriter currently on tour with Old Crow Medicine Show.

Mason is the son of noted Virginia/North Carolina songwriter David Via, and a fast rising young talent in bluegrass. He says that this new track, Love Train, an optimistic look at love gone sour, was a collaboration with a pair of Nashville writer friends.

“Love Train was written with my buddies Charlie Chamberlain and Marty Dodson. Marty has a large collection of hit songs under his belt (Billy Currington, Kenny Chesney, Joe Cocker, etc.), and it was such an honor to get to write a bluegrass song with this legend. Charlie is a long-time mentor/friend of mine, and he initiated the writing session. Charlie and I have been playing this one live together at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison, Tennessee, whenever I’m home from tour and off the road. In this bluegrass bop, we wax poetic about how a love gone wrong is much like a train that has passed ya at the terminal, but no worries, there’s another train pulling in the station before too long.”

Via handles the guitar and lead vocals, with help from Thomas Cassell on mandolin, Alex Genova on banjo, Cody Bauer on fiddle, and Ben Sommerville on bass. Harmony vocals were provided by Nick Goad and Jacob Harbour.

It’s a fast moving grasser which perfectly suits Mason’s quirky and enjoyable delivery.

Check it out…

Love Train from Mason Via is available now from popular download and streaming services. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.