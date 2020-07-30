Lori King & Junction 63 to Turnberry Records

Turnberry Records has announced the signing of Lori King & Junction 63 to a two-record deal with the label, run by Keith Barnacastle and Jeff Brown.

The Iowegian bluegrass band is to start work soon on their first project with Turnberry.

Junction 63 has been popular in their part of the US since forming in 2014 , showing up regularly among the winners of the SPBGMA Midwest awards. Lori is on bass, with her husband, Joe, on guitar, and Kevin Amburgey on mandolin, Mark Hargrove on banjo, and Kyle Murphy on fiddle.

King says that she is jubilant to work with the label.

“This is a big deal for a little girl from Iowa! I’m just very excited that both Keith and Jeff believe in us as a band, and as artists.”

She also shared that the band is eager to get to work on the next album.

“We’re looking at a December release, and maybe release a single sooner than that.”

Here’s a look at Junction 63 from last fall at the BMAI Thanksgiving festival.

Turnberry Records is a division of The Bluegrass Standard Magazine, based in Rancho Mirage, CA.