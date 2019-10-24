Lonesome For You Blues drops for Glen Duncan

Engelhardt Music Group has released a new single to radio from Glen Duncan, Lonesome For You Blues, which he wrote with Eddy Sanders.

Glen has worked in bluegrass since he was a young man, even touring with Bill Monroe as a member of his Blue Grass Boys. He was partnered for several years with Larry Cordle as Lonesome Standard Time in the early 1990s, and has played or recorded with quite nearly everyone in bluegrass, and quite a few pop stars as well.

Though known primarily as a fiddler and a producer, Duncan takes the lead vocal here on a song that reflects the influence of two of the artists he has recorded with over a long career, Bill Monroe and Del McCoury. Starting out with a bluesy twin fiddle theme, Lonesome For You Blues alternates between that opening signature line, and the verses and chorus of the song. It’s a very effective hook that should stick in the ear of anyone with a taste for tradition al bluegrass.

Support comes from Scott Vestal on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Casey Campbell on mandolin, and Dennis Crouch on bass. Tim Crouch supplies the second fiddle to Glen.

Here’s a taste of the track.

Lonesome For You Blues is available now to radio through AirPlay Direct, and will be released to the public on November 8.