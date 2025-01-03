Lonesome Blues, I’m Coming Home from Max Wareham

Boston banjo player, singer, and writer Max Wareham has a new single, taken from his upcoming debut album, DAGGOMIT.

If Max looks familiar, he’s been playing banjo for the Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band of late, and we featured him in 2022 when he released his musical biography of Rudy Lyle, Rudy Lyle: The Unsung Hero of the Five-String Banjo. The book featured a mix of tab transcriptions and interviews with Lyle’s fellow legends, Sonny Osborne, Bill Emerson, and others.

He also tours with his own group, Max Wareham & the National Bluegrass Team.

For the single Max offers a song he wrote with Rowan called Lonesome Blues, I’m Coming Home, which he says Peter helped him put into its final form.

“I wrote this one a while back. Then I took it to Peter Rowan, who proceeded to disassemble it completely and put it back together in a way that made more sense.”

It’s a very traditional song, recalling the music that characterized the early days of bluegrass. Max’s voice, however, gives it a much more contemporary sound, with studio support from David Grier on guitar, Laura Orshaw on fiddle, Chris Henry on mandolin, and Mike Bub on bass.

Have a listen…

Lonesome Blues, I’m Coming Home is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for the full album are likewise enabled ahead of its February 21 release..