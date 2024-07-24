Live Vol. 1 – Billy Strings

There are certain artists that make an even greater impact outside their primary musical genre. Billy Strings, without question, falls into that category. While clearly passionate and skilled at playing various forms of bluegrass, Strings has broadly combined those sounds alongside other musical ideas. As a result, he’s performed to packed houses and has successfully garnered a diverse fan base. Billy’s first live release, Live Vol. 1, masterfully demonstrates what he brings to his audiences night after night.

Taken from numerous performances over the course of 2023 and 2024, the track listing consists of primarily fan favorites. The opening track, Dust In A Baggie, was the song that put Strings on the map a decade ago. Recorded at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on December 15, 2023, this track is a fitting opener and one that shows a powerful response from the crowd.

These live recordings captures Strings completely in his element instrumentally. Tracks like Heartbeat of America and Fire Line>Reuben’s Train, both of which were recorded at the Ryman Auditorium on February 25, 2024, feature long extended jams between Billy and his band members. Every performance on this release shows the strong chemistry Strings has with his bandmates which include Billy Failing on banjo, Royal Masat on bass, Jarrod Walker on mandolin, and Alex Hargreaves on fiddle.

Other fan favorites such as Long Forgotten Dream and Turmoil & Tinfoil are included here as well. Both are fine, polished performances. Their inclusion here is well merited.

Richard Petty, recorded at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on March 1, 2024, is a stark yet brilliant contrast to the previous performances tracks. Rendered in the style of an a cappella gospel quartet, it’s a song of motivation which carries the message of “finding a better way to live my life and carry on without the strife.”

Billy Strings is a remarkable talent that continually reaches more listeners outside of the bluegrass spectrum. Live Vol. 1 does a marvelous job answering the question of how he’s managed to maintain such a wide appeal. This is one of those recordings that display Strings’ abilities in a way that none of his previous studio efforts ever have.