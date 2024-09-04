Live From The Ryman – Dan Tyminski

Dan Tyminski is a name synonymous with bluegrass vocal excellence. Throughout his long career, Tyminski has appeared on several live recordings such as Down From The Mountain in 2000, and Alison Krauss & Union Station’s Grammy-winning album, Live in 2003. Live From The Ryman is Tyminski’s first live effort under his own name. This performance captures not only the voice that fans have come to know and love, but also the incredible ensemble of musicians with which Dan has surrounded himself.

The track list for Live From The Ryman is largely comprised of fan favorites from Tyminski’s catalogue. The opening track, This Sad Song comes from 2023’s God Fearing Heathen, though he had first sung it on Union Station’s 2004 record, Lonely Runs Both Ways. It sets the tone for the high energy the Dan Tyminski Band brings to this performance. Along with Tyminski on guitar and lead vocals, the group also consists of Gaven Largent on dobro and vocals, Maddie Denton on fiddle and vocals, Harry Clark on mandolin and vocals, Jason Davis on banjo, and Grace Davis on bass.

Modern Day Jezebel by Daniel Salyer and Jeff McClellan was first recorded by Dan on a single released by banjoist Jason Davis in 2021. This song which talks of a woman whose “heart is black as gulley dirt” is performed with great emotion and intensity.

Speaking of Jason Davis, the following track Cumberland Gap allows him to show his commanding presence on the five string banjo. It’s an all-around stellar demonstration of the Dan Tyminski Band’s instrumentalism.

Ode To Jimmy also comes from God Fearing Heathen. It’s immediately clear why this song has become a huge favorite among audiences as the lyrics tell the story of the King of Bluegrass in a lighthearted and humorous fashion.

It wouldn’t be a live Dan Tyminski album if the next two tracks, The Boy Who Wouldn’t Hoe Corn and Man of Constant Sorrow weren’t included. The former which was recorded on Alison Krauss & Union Station’s New Favorite tells an enchanting tale, while the latter is the song that put Tyminski on the map for many listeners.

Whiskey Drinking Man by Tyminski and Monty Criswell is a driving track that has all the elements of a powerful traditional bluegrass song. Everyone brings their A game to this piece.

Live From The Ryman is an exceptional effort. This is an album that can be enjoyed by longtime fans of Tyminski’s work as well as those who are just familiarizing themselves with it. It’s without question a strong representation of his and his band’s artistry.