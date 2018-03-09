Join bluegrass musicians of all levels at the Busy Bee Caf̩ in downtown Raleigh on the second and fourth Monday of every month. The jam runs from 7 – 10 p.m. Whether you’re a first-time jammer or a veteran, you’re welcome to learn the tunes and play along, or just listen and observe! For more information, please contact jam leaders Doug Pratt (dpratt14@nc.rr.com) and David Hedrick (stringsof9@hotmail.com). The PineCone Bluegrass Jam is sponsored by Terrapin Beer Company; they donate $1 to PineCone for every pint of Terrapin Rye Pale Ale sold during the bluegrass jam!