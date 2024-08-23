Lillyanne McCool accepts 2024 Steve Gulley Scholarship

The Bluegrass Endeavors Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization managed by the members of Crandall Creek, announced this week that Lillyanne McCool of Mountain View, AR is the recipient of the 2024 Steve Gulley Memorial Scholarship. McCool, a student at the College of the Ozarks in Hollister, MO, will receive $5,000 to assist in the costs of attending nursing school there.

This annual scholarship, created in 2022 to honor the memory of the late bluegrass singer and songwriter, Steve Gulley, is given to a college student who best represents the future of bluegrass music. Lillyanne is a banjo player and vocalist who has been involved in the music since early childhood. At age 15, she won the National Old Time Banjo Grand Championship, and currently performs with Sylamore Special, who won the SPBGMA Band Championship this year in Nashville.

We lost Steve tragically in August of 2024 to an aggressive form of cancer. Prior to that sad day, he had been a dedicated bluegrass entertainer who played with a number of prominent acts. Gulley was a founding member of both Mountain Heart and Grasstowne, who had toured and recorded previously with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. His early training came as a regular member of the cast at the Renfro Valley Barn Dance, and he finished his career leading his own band, Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle.

Lillyanne had been lucky enough to meet Steve prior to his untimely passing, and was a big fan of his music.

“He was such a wonderful person. Mom and I both loved him.”

In accepting the award at The Station Inn on August 21, she expressed her extreme gratitude.

“You don’t know how much of a blessing this is. I was surprised and thankful beyond possibility. Thank you so much.”

The presentation was made during Crandall Creek’s Nashville show on Wednesday by Jerry Andrews, guitarist with the band, Bruce Winges of the Foundation, and Debbie Gulley, Steve’s widow. McCool was also invited to sing a song with Crandall Creek on stage.

Andrews reports that it was a lovely evening.

“We were thrilled to have Lillyanne perform with us. Additionally, Debbie Gulley sang a beautiful Alison Krauss song. We had a wonderful and special night and appreciated everyone that joined us for this memorable event.”

Though she will pursue a career in nursing, Lillyanne will also maintain her love and interest in music.

“I want to continue teaching bluegrass music at camps and in schools, to hopefully inspire future generations to love and to play bluegrass music.”

She is adept at both three finger and old time banjo styles. Here she is with her Sylamore Special bandmate, Mary Parker, in a video they posted on January 8, 2024.

And with the full band earlier this summer.

Congratulations to Lillyanne McCool, and hats off to Crandall Creek for all their charitable endeavors!