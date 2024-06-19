Let It Fall – new single from Tina Adair

For years Tina Adair has been one of our favorite bluegrass vocalists, from the time she emerged with her family group in the 1990s, through a solo career, a fallow period, and a reemergence as a founding member of Sister Sadie. Since leaving her Sisters, Tina has been on a hot streak, recording new music for the Engelhardt Music Group, with song after song that demonstrate her vocal dynamism and intensity.

A first single from her next album is out this month, a new song written by Sarah Siskind called Let It Fall. It’s a minor key number that uses the rain as a metaphor for tough times, finally realizing that there’s nothing you can do to stop it falling.

Tina said that she is especially fond of this latest release.

“Let It Fall is a song written by the incredibly talented Sarah Siskind. I admire and love her songwriting so much, as I do this song.

To me, Let It Fall is about being able to realize that sometimes the only control you have is simply the ability to let go. As soon as I heard the first take in the studio, I knew I wanted this song to be the first single from the new album I’m currently working on.

All the guys in the band did such an incredible job and I couldn’t be happier about this new single. I sure hope you enjoy it!”

Those guys in the studio include Cody Kilby and Pat McGrath on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Ron Stewart on fiddle, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Byron House on bass. Wes Hightower sang harmonies.

Let It Fall is a more modern song than we might expect from Tina, but she delivers it perfectly. Have a listen…

Let It Fall is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can contact Engelhardt Music Group online for an airplay copy.