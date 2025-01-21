Larry Cordle drops video for Old Richmond Road

Veteran bluegrass hero Larry Cordle has released a music video for his current single, Old Richmond Road, consisting of photographs that visualize the lyrics of the song.

Old Richmond Road is a cross between a love song to his beloved wife, Wanda, and a memoir of their marriage and life together. It describes places and people that populated their lives, which is nicely set off in the video by a collection of photos from Cord’s own archive.

The combination of the personal frankness in these lyrics with images of Larry and Wanda together, makes this a highly emotional viewing experience. Especially once you understand that the road in the title, and the directions in the first verse, describe the way to Wanda’s house when she and Larry were first dating back in Kentucky.

We should all to have someone who loves us this well.

Support on the audio track comes from Clay Hess on guitar, Steve Thomas on mandolin, Jenee Fleenor on fiddle, Mike Anglin on bass, and Mike Rogers on percussion. Mike and Larry add harmony vocals.

The song and the video are starkly beautiful, but what else would you expect from Larry Cordle?

Check it out…

Old Richmond Road is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.