Land On Our Feet from Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

Banjo maestro Terry Baucom and his Dukes of Drive have a new single on offer this week from their current release, Fine Time To Get The Blues.

Like others on the record, Land On Our Feet comes from the pen of Ed Williams, a Texas songwriter who has delivered a number of popular songs in bluegrass of late. It’s a feel good number with the message, “If we don’t jump we can’t land on our feet.”

Terry is supported by his touring unit: Joey Lemons on mandolin and vocals, Will Jones on guitar and vocals, and Joe Hannabach on bass.

Speaking of this release, Bauc says what everyone in bluegrass is thinking – let’s get out there and pick!

“I hope everyone enjoys the new single. I’m certainly grateful to radio folks who have kept the music playing during the pandemic. I have gotten my first COVID vaccine and will get my second dose soon. I’m sure looking forward to getting back on stage in front of an audience to perform. Right now our first festival appearance on the schedule this year is Denton, NC at Doyle’s festival.”

Here’s a taste…

Land On Our Feet and the full Fine Time To Get The Blues album are available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find the tracks at AirPlay Direct, or request a CD copy by email.