L.A. International Airport video from Dale Ann Bradley

Pinecastle Records has released a tasty music video for Dale Ann Bradley, one of the most beloved singers in bluegrass music, featuring a song on her current album, Things She Couldn’t Get Over.

It seems that Dale Ann always finds a pop or country classic to include on each of her records, and never fails to turn it into something special. This time out it’s L.A. International Airport, a song recorded by both David Frizzell and Susan Raye in the early ’70s. Neither cut made it big in the US, though Raye’s did make it to the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971, and was a big hit in several overseas markets. It went to #1 in New Zealand and #2 in Australia, where American country and bluegrass has been popular for decades.

Bradley says that this was the last song she chose for the album, one she recalled from her childhood.

“I remember hearing Susan Raye sing this song on Hee-Haw growing up, when we were able to watch it. I love being able to take a song from a different genre and give it that twist. This is a pretty broken-hearted recording, and the lyrics really fit perfectly with the theme we were going for on the new Things She Couldn’t Get Over album.

I thought the band really brought it because none of them had ever heard it. They didn’t know who Susan Raye was! They did a great job.”

The band she mentions is her touring group, with Jim Hurst helping out on guitar and Ashby Frank on mandolin. Mike Sumner is on banjo, Kim Fox on guitar and harmony vocals, Matt Leadbetter on reso-guitar, and Ethan Burkhardt on bass.

Here’s the video.

Things She Couldn’t Get Over is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Autographed copies of the CD can be purchased directly from Dale Ann’s web site.