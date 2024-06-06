Kody Norris Show Exhibit opens at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

The Kody Norris Show exhibit at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum – photo by Adam Paris

Here’s another reason to make a trip out to Owensboro in western Kentucky and the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, located along a bend on the scenic Ohio River.

They have just opened a new exhibit focusing on The Kody Norris Show, which includes some of the band’s fancy stage attire, with intricate rhinestones and embroidery, plus cowboy boots, hats, instruments, and awards the band has received. It’s titled after their recent album with Rebel Records, Rhinestone Revival: The Kody Norris Show. There are photos galore from their many years on the road as well.

Norris says it’s more than he ever imagined.

“Having an exhibit in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is truly one of the biggest honors of my career. Having a lifetime of work on display for the fans to see and enjoy is so touching. I am truly thankful for this opportunity and will be forever grateful to my band, my team, my family, and all the fans who made this possible.”

Chris Joslin, Executive Director of the Hall of Fame, says that this new exhibit is a part of their mission at the Museum.

“Here at the Hall of Fame we are storytellers, and the exhibitions often focus on those who, looking back, shaped the genre of bluegrass in profound ways. This new exhibit is about looking forward and celebrating the bluegrass journey of The Kody Norris Show, and it’s a journey that is just getting started. The exhibit will help us understand what brought them to this part of their career, but it’s even more about looking forward at a stellar career that is blossoming before our very eyes.

I often say the future of bluegrass music is in very good hands. When I say that, I’m talking of artists like The Kody Norris Show.”

The Kody Norris Show includes Norris on guitar and lead vocals, his wife Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris on mandolin and fiddle, Josiah Tyree on banjo, and Charlie Lowman on bass. All four contribute to the vocals.

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum also offers a wealth of bluegrass history, from the very earliest days right through to today, with archival photos, interactive exhibits of every sort, and instruments, clothing, and personal items from the people that created the music.

Find out more about the Museum online.