Kids Academy photos from August ’24 at Gettysburg

Kids Academy on stage at the August 2024 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival – photo © Frank Baker

Here’s our final gallery of Frank Baker’s photographs taken at the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival in Pennsylvania earlier this month. It’s his many images of the Kids Academy, where each year young pickers are taught on their instruments how to play a couple of tunes, which they then perform for the assembled crowd on the last day of the festival.

If your young ‘uns participated this year, you should see them here.