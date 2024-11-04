Kevin Prater at the Kentuckians of Michigan

Amber Stidham with The Kevin Prater Band at Kentuckians of Michigan – photo © Bill Warren

Friday was bluegrass music night at the Kentuckians of Michigan in Romulus, MI, and The Kevin Prater Band was there to start off their weekend.

Kevin has surrounded himself with a group of talented young musicians. Fiddler, Mallory Hindman, was off for the weekend, so the band performed as a four piece. She will be back next weekend.

Banjo player, Bailey Moore, is the great nephew of Allen Mills. Bailey sings some of the Lost and Found music in the show.

Guitar player, Dalton Smith, has been with the band for nearly a year. He brings some of Jimmy Martin’s music to the band.

Bass player, Nate Stephens, is the newest band member. He is a solid rock behind the band.

Amber Stidham joined the band for Drifting to Far from the Shore. Kevin said that he will always invite her to sing with him on stage whenever she is in the audience. That is, indeed, high praise!

Kevin is one of the top voices in bluegrass music. We spent some time swapping stories of past adventures. When you run into Kevin, ask him about Melvin Goins and the peanut butter cookies. Be prepared for a belly laugh.

The band rounded out the weekend in Ohio, and did a show at Moon City in Wapakoneta on Sunday.

Support your local music venues.