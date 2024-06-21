Kentucky Mountain Memories from Kevin Prater

The Kevin Prater Band has a new single with Turnberry Records, one written by Kevin’s good friend Timmy Cline, the son of famed Clinch Mountain Boys fiddler Curly Ray Cline.

Kentucky Mountain Memories tells of the east Kentucky hills where Kevin was raised, and he says he’s loved the song since he first heard it more than 35 years ago.

“This song encapsulates my entire journey. From my childhood in the mountains, through the years of touring with my music, and returning to the place where my heart truly belongs.”

The band has another Stanley connection, in that Lennie Centers is their guitarist, son of one of Dr. Ralph’s finest vocalists, the late Roy Lee Centers. Dalton Smith is on mandolin, Mallory Hindman is on fiddle, and Bailey Moore is on bass, nephew of the late Jason Moore. Kevin is playing banjo on this cut, though he has taken to playing bass with the band of late.

It’s a fine traditional bluegrass number and Kevin gives it a fine reading. Have a listen…

Kentucky Mountain Memories is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.