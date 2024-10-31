Justin Alexander to Amanda Cook Band

Amanda Cook has announced a change in her touring group with the addition of new guitarist Justin Alexander, stepping into the vacancy created by Brady Wallen leaving to pursue his own music.

As he takes his leave, Wallen shared a few words about his three years with Cook.

“When I first joined the band, I had some big shoes to fill, and was quite nervous. It turned out to be the best musical experience I could’ve asked for. Everyone in this band loves each other, and I’ve always considered it more of a family band. I’ve spent some of the best years of my life with them, and Justin is already family, making him a perfect fit.

I wish everyone the best on their journey, and I can’t thank Amanda enough for the love and care she has so selflessly given me through the years.”

Justin is, like Brady, an ETSU Bluegrass program graduate, and a former member of their Bluegrass Pride Band. He comes from the town of Sweetwater in east Tennessee, and has earned his street cred working with acts like The Thomas Cassell Band, Circus No. 9, and The Burnett Sisters Band. In addition to his bluegrass career, Justin is pursuing a Master of Fine Arts in Recording Arts and Technologies at Middle Tennessee State University.

He joins new bandmates Troy Boone on mandolin, Carolyne Van Lierop-Boone on banjo, George Mason on fiddle, and Josh Faul on bass. Amanda plays guitar and sings lead in the group.

Alexander is psyched to be working with this crew.

“I am so excited about joining the Amanda Cook Band! I’ve been out with the band for a few shows now, and it has been a fantastic experience. Amanda is a tremendous singer and band leader, and it’s been great working with her. Everyone in the band has been so welcoming, and they are all incredible musicians.

Troy and Carolyne are great friends, and it’s a pleasure to play with them. George and Josh are unreal players and fantastic guys as well. I feel so blessed to be playing with such talented people and can’t wait to see what’s in store with Amanda and the band!”

Given the family vibe in her band, Amanda says that modifications like this are always hard.

“While I feel a sense of loss with these changes, I know that everything happens for a reason. It’s tough to say goodbye to what’s familiar, but I believe these shifts can lead to growth and new opportunities.

It’s inspiring to see Brady really digging into his sound and evolving authentically. I’m also excited about the addition of Justin; he’s an incredibly talented musician whose style complements the group beautifully. We look forward to this new chapter with him and can’t wait to hit the road together!”

Here’s a quick look at Justin with the Amanda Cook Band at the Stapleton Bluegrass Festival in Alabama this past weekend.

You can follow Amanda Cook online to see when she might be playing close to you.