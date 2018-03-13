Junior Sisk recording solo project for Mountain Fever

As we told you back in January, Junior Sisk is making some changes this year, dropping his band name, Ramblers Choice, and touring exclusively under his own name. Jonathan Dillon and Jamie Harper remain with Junior on mandolin and fiddle, respectively, with Mitch Walker now on banjo and John Marquess on bass.

Junior’s next album will again be with Mountain Fever, but recorded this time in Nashville with Thomm Jutz producing. Ashby Frank is playing mandolin, Mark Fain is on bass, Justin Moses on banjo, Jason Carter on fiddle, and Jutz on guitar.

Sisk says that it seemed that the time was right for him to revamp his presentation.

“When I first started performing professionally, my goal was always to present traditional bluegrass. With the loss of so many great, traditional bluegrass artists of late—Ralph Stanley, James King, Dave Evans, and Melvin Goins—I really want to make a strong effort to keep their sound alive, as well. When Jason Davis and Kameron Keller moved on to create a new band, I really felt like it was the perfect opportunity to regroup and put more focus on my original goal. I truly believe this is the direction I’m supposed to be heading. I sure hope all my fans will agree and will support this ‘return to my roots.'”

A special set of songs have been selected for this next, as yet untitled project, with a stable of top vocalists coming in to harmonize with Junior. Collaborations are on tap with Tim Massey, Del McCoury, Marty and Tim Raybon, Daniel Salyer, and Heather Mabe.

“I’ve had these songs stashed away for a while and they are perfect for this record which will serve as a transitional project between my most recent recordings and the more traditional route I plan to take beginning in 2019. They are modern songs featuring a traditional vocal treatment.”

Mountain Fever promises a first single before the end of March, with the full album set for release on June 7.