Jr. Williams signs with Mountain Fever Records

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of veteran multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Jr. Williams to the label for a new solo project.

Williams, a Kentucky native, has been a part of several popular bluegrass acts over his career, where he has been recognized for his stellar banjo and guitar playing, and his soulful singing. He started out the new millennium on banjo with Tim Shelton and NewFound Road, who enjoyed a decade-long stint as a recording and touring band. Then with NewTown, he was partnered with his ex-wife, Kati Penn, where the two shared vocal duties over several critically-acclaimed albums. You can now see Jr. with the Tim Shelton Syndicate.

Jr. says that this record has been a long time in coming, having started discussions with Mountain Fever years ago.

“I first met Mark Hodges about 13 years ago. We had talked about doing a record, but unfortunately, it didn’t pan out at the time. Fast forward to today, and it’s my honor to begin production on a project that has been many years in the making. Mark and all the folks at Mountain Fever are top-notch people, some of the best in the industry. I appreciate them and their confidence in me. Hope to have some music out to folks soon!”

That’s a sentiment label head Hodges shares.

“I’ve known Jr. a long time. He is an entertainer and a great one at that. He can sing the daylights out of any song and his talents with stringed instruments stands out with his personal style and flair. I can’t wait to get him in the studio with Aaron Ramsey, who will be co-producing and engineering the project. I am confident this will be a fantastic project!”

That’s an easy bet. Everything Williams has done over more than 35 years in bluegrass has been of the highest level of quality and professionalism. Should be a good’n.

Expect more details on a Jr. Williams project with Mountain Fever soon.