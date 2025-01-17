Josh Swift recovering from brain surgery

Josh Swift, reso-guitarist supreme, studio owner, producer, and longtime member of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, reports that he is just home from successful surgery to remove a tumor from his brain.

If you find that shocking, just listen to his description from yesterday of how this came to be.

“Well, I think it’s now time to fill everyone in on what’s been going on in our little world.

I’m telling you all, now, because we have successfully come out on the other side of this journey. God is good.

For the last 10 years or so, I’ve dealt with some weird hormone related health issues. Recently, I had a new urologist recommend a brain scan to look for a brain tumor. I literally laughed out loud. That said, we did the scans and one was found. If we didn’t get it handled, I’d be looking at severe health problems in the future. So, my family and I made the decision to immediately move forward with surgery to remove the tumor.

I’m currently riding shotgun in the car with my bride, who is driving me back home. We had a little stay at Vanderbilt this week, but the tumor is GONE. I can’t say enough about the folks at Vanderbilt. They went above and beyond and I feel like I had the best team in the world taking care of me.

Now, I’ll be taking some time to heal. I won’t be with my road family (The Isaacs) until I’m 100% but I suspect I’ll be back in six weeks or so.

Though it’s been a long/hard journey, we are on the winning side of it. We are awaiting the pathology report in hopes that I should have a normal, long, and HEALTHY life. To be honest, I’m fully expecting a good report. I’ve apparently (unknowingly) had this tumor for most of my life, and honestly, I’m thankful to know that. I suspect if it was REALLY BAD, it would have taken me out years ago.

To the few folks who have known and been praying, thank you for those prayers. For those just now finding out, remember us in the coming weeks. I’m a workaholic and am not fond of ‘doing nothing,’ which is exactly what I have strict orders to do.

Love you all and thank you for your love and support.”

He says that he is doing well, but has a whopper of a headache.

Such marvelous news! Looks like we’ll have Josh around for quite some time yet.