Johnny B. Goode video from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Rebel Records has announced a special, one-off single and music video from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run.

Seth and the boys have applied their powerful, old time bluegrass sound to Chuck Berry’s mega-hit, Johnny B. Goode, originally recorded at the birth of rock ‘n’ roll music in 1958. It won’t be included on the new album they are finishing up with Ken Irwin and Dudley Connell producing, but Seth said that it has been going over so big on stage since they worked it up that they had to get into the studio to get it recorded.

They cut it pretty much the way Chuck did nearly 60 years ago, with a grassy beat, but the same wild abandon that characterized Berry’s live shows while he was alive. The music video was shot during a recent appearance at Nashville’s Station Inn.

The full band appears on the track, and in the video. Mulder is on mandolin and lead vocal, with Colton Powers on banjo, Chevy Watson on guitar, Max Silverstein on fiddle, and Tyler Griffith on bass.

It’s definitely a rockin’ track. Check it out…

Johnny B. Goode from Seth Mulder & Midnight Run will be available on April 26 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.