JK Spence passes

This remembrance of bluegrass mandolinist JK Spence is a contribution from his friend, Kevin Williamson.

Saturday, October 3, saw the unexpected passing of beloved Huntington, WV bluegrass musician, John Kenneth (JK) Spence.

Born May 10, 1963, JK grew up listening to his father Johnny play with local country bands. By the time JK was in high school, his dad’s musical attention was largely focused on the recordings of flatpicking great, Dan Crary, as well as The Seldom Scene, Boone Creek, and other bluegrass bands popular in the late 1970’s.

Soon after, JK began playing guitar locally with Kevin Williamson, Danny McCown, and Eddie Price (the band name was seldom the same from gig to gig). Beginning in the mid 1980s, JK played mandolin with Jim, Ada, and Andy McCown in the group, Outdoor Plumbing Company. With OPC he traveled throughout the bluegrass festival circuit and made many friends within the community.

After the McCowns’ passing in 2021 and 2022, Spence devoted a great deal of time and energy toward preserving the legacy of the band. He posted historical and other relevant information on the Outdoor Plumbing Company Facebook page.

In the last few years, JK’s performances have been closer to home. He was always the guy you could call on to wrangle up the musicians in the West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio region.

He will be honored with a gathering of family and friends at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington, WV, on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, with visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

All of JK’s musical friends are encouraged to bring their instruments to help send him off in a way that would make him smile.