Jim Callicutt passes

Jim Callicutt, 80, of Star, NC passed away of Thursday, January 23. A lover of bluegrass music, he picked guitar and sang with Little River Bluegrass in the ’70s and ’80s. Their banjoist, Charles Singleton, first taught licks to famed banjo picker, Gena Britt, when she was a child.

Singleton reflected, “Jim was a good singer and a good guy. He was very humble. We played together for about 15 years and never had a cross word.”

For decades, Callicutt assisted his wife, Mary, and the Halcyon Women’s Club in promoting the Star Fiddlers’ Convention. Last year, the contest (which will be celebrating its 98th year) renamed its annual award to the Jim & Mary Callicutt Award. It is presented to someone who is dedicated to working and promoting the Star Fiddlers’ Convention. This writer was honored to be the first recipient of this award.

Jim’s funeral service was held on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Star, NC. Burial followed at Leach Cemetery in Star.

Memorial donations can be made in Jim’s memory to the First Baptist Church of Star, PO Box 358, Star, NC 27356, or the charity of one’s choice, including the Star Fiddlers’ Convention by mailing a check to: Halcyon Women’s Club, PO Box 219, Star, NC 27356. In the check’s memo, please write “in memory of Jim Callicut.”