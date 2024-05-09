Jesus Satisfies from Danny Roberts

Mountain Home Music has a new single this week for Grascals mandolinist Danny Roberts, a gospel number he wrote with Daryl Mosley and Jamie Clifton called Jesus Satisfies.

It’s a fast-moving grasser with a bluesy feel that Danny says is about how envy always leads to ruin.

“When I wrote this song, I was thinking about how it seems like no one is ever really satisfied with their situation, or what they have or don’t have. A working man with a family wants to be rich; a rich man wants a family and life like a working man; common people want to be famous; famous people want to be common; and on and on.

The only real satisfaction that can be found is in Jesus. He is what we are all searching for and without Him there is no satisfaction. The world and all its treasures only give temporary gratification, but Jesus satisfies eternally.”

Studio help came from Tony Wray on banjo and guitar, Jimmy Mattingly on fiddle, and Roberts’ wife Andrea on bass. Danny handles the mandolin and lead vocal with Andrea and their daughter, Jaelee, singing harmonies.

“I love singing gospel music, and having my wife, Andrea, and daughter, Jaelee, singing with me definitely makes this recording very special to me. I hope that it will be a blessing to everyone.”

Have a listen…

Jesus Satisfies will be available May 10 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.