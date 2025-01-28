Jesse Smathers to Mountain Home Music

Jesse Smathers – photo © Laci Mack

Jesse Smathers has been announced as the newest signee with the Mountain Home Music label.

Currently guitarist and vocalist with Lonesome River Band, Jesse grew up in a deeply musical family in North Carolina. His first instrument was the mandolin, and he joined LRB in 2015 playing just that, but switched to guitar when the need arose. He’s toured previously with James King and with Nothin’ Fancy, and has recorded as a solo artist in the past.

Now a powerful singer and multi-instrumentalist, Smathers has demonstrated both his passion and love for traditional mountain music, as well as his ability to relate it in a contemporary environment.

He says that he is delighted to become a Mountain Home artist.

“I am so honored to be joining the Mountain Home family amongst friends, influences and heroes. Since 2015, I have recorded numerous projects with the Lonesome River Band on the Mountain Home label and have considered it ‘home.’ Some of my fondest times making music have been at the studio; so it is such a blessing to continue to record and release my own material on the label and be part of the Mountain Home Family!”

A debut single, his version of the old chestnut, Sleepy Eyed John, is expected in February. Pre-orders and pre-saves are enabled now online.