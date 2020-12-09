Jerry Douglas & Tommy Emmanuel Christmas concert live stream

This Sunday evening (December 13), two of the most celebrated guitarists in the recent history of acoustic music will perform a live Christmas show from Nashville, TN. Tommy Emmanuel on the steel string guitar will pair up with Jerry Douglas on slide reso-guitar for an evening of music taken from each of their solo Christmas albums.

The concert will be hosted at 3rd & Lindley, and streamed live online through Nugs.TV. Starting at 9:00 p.m. (EST), Jerry and Tommy will be accompanied by Pat Bergeson on guitar and harmonica, Christian Sedelmeyer on fiddle, and Daniel Kimbro on bass.

Douglas and Emmanuel have performed a good bit together lately since they met by chance at a comedy show in Nashville. Both men were well familiar with others oeuvre, but had never discussed playing together until then. The two had a lot of shows planned together for 2020, which has become a lost year for nearly everyone in the arts. Had things gone as planned, they would just be finishing a European tour right about now.

Jerry released a Christmas album, Jerry Christmas, in 2009, and Tommy has two to his credit: All I Want For Christmas in 2011, and Christmas Memories from 2016. For their December 13 show, they will draw selections from all three projects, and perhaps include some others that may come to mind. Though both are known as top flight guitarists, they are each also very talented vocalists as well.

Only a very limited live audience will be admitted to the club, but tickets for the livestream are available now for $12.99 through Nugs.TV. If you are busy Sunday night, or live in a part of the world where the time is problematic, the stream will be available for 48 hours to all ticket holders.

Tickets for the live, in-person concert are also available online for $45.