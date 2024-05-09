Jeremiah drops for Bobby & Teddi Cyrus

Husband and wife grassers Bobby & Teddi Cyrus have a new single with Pinecastle Records, one from their upcoming project with the label.

It’s one Bobby wrote and sings called Jeremiah, which he says was inspired by a conversation he had with his father.

“My dad and I were sitting on the porch having a discussion about his life and the years he worked in the coal mines. As usual his reflection was like a movie unfolding in my mind the way he described it. He closed his eyes and pondered in thought for a bit. Then he said, ‘This land has been a blessing to me, but you know sometimes I think about loading up my ole truck with everything I have, and trading it all for a good pair of walking shoes and just take off on foot.’

Dad passed away the next year from pancreatic cancer. I was sitting in the same spot a few months after he passed where we had that conversation, and thought about what he said. Then I remembered watching the movie, Jeremiah Johnson, with him.”

Hence the song title.

With Bobby singing lead and Teddi taking harmony, we have Cody Kilby on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Eamon Mclaughlin on fiddle, Josh Matheney on reso-guitar, and Dave Roe on bass.

They give it a nice, acoustic country sound with some bluegrass bite. Have a listen.

You can find Jeremiah now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.