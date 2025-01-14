Jaelee Roberts covers LRB’s Looking For Yourself

Jaelee Roberts, the IBMA’s 2024 Female Vocalist of the Year, has reached back to 1989 to cover one of Lonesome River Band’s top-selling numbers, Looking For Yourself. As much as it pains those of us who remember that song (and album) from our youth, it is one ripe for a reworking, and Roberts delivers in spades.

Written by Michael Blackburn, the song describes the feelings a young person experiences gazing out at the world, trying to figure out just who they really are.

Roberts shared a bit about her current single with Mountain Home Music.

“I absolutely love the ’80s and ’90s era of bluegrass music, and Looking For Yourself completely embodies that vibe. I’ve been an LRB fan my entire life, and this song has always jumped out at me while listening to that classic album. So I decided that Looking For Yourself should be the first bluegrass cover song that I’d record!

Andy Leftwich [mandolin, fiddle], Cody Kilby [guitar], Ron Block [banjo], Byron House [bass, producer], John Gardner [percussion], and Grayson Lane are absolutely awesome, and made this track go from dream to reality for me!

Speaking of Grayson Lane, I just have to say how happy I am to have him singing harmony with me on this. We have known each other since we were born — literally — and he is one of my favorite singers, so to have his voice on Looking For Yourself was the icing on the cake.”

Jaelee gives the Dan Tyminski original vocal cut a run for its money, and turns in a terrific cut with that all-star studio band.

Check it out…

Looking For Yourself from Jaelee Roberts is available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.