Jackson, TN from Dale Ann Bradley

Dale Ann Bradley at the Art of Music Festival – photo © Michael Duncan

Pinecastle Records has a new single this week for Dale Ann Bradley, six-time IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year and surely among the most beloved bluegrass artists currently on the scene.

Jackson, TN, written by Larry McCoy and Greg Barnhill, is our first taste of Dale Ann’s next full-length project, due in 2025. A lovely ballad about hanging on when times get tough, Bradley says it carries a universal theme.

“Jackson, TN is a song that speaks to resilience and strength in the face of life’s challenges. It’s a message I believe so many of us can relate to, and it was such a joy to bring this story to life. I’m beyond excited to share this as the first glimpse of my next album.”

Dale Ann is supported by Tony Wray on guitar, mandolin, and bass, and Tim Crouch on fiddle. Tony and Jimbo Whaley add harmony vocals.

Beautifully sung and recorded, it’s one worthy of your time. Have a listen…

Jackson, TN is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.