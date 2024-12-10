It Wasn’t His Child video from Darin & Brooke

Darin & Brooke Aldridge have put together a Christmas video for one of the songs from their Hometown Holiday album from 2023.

It Wasn’t His Child comes from Skip Ewing, a retelling of the Christ story as it must have appeared to St. Joseph, as the miraculous events were occurring around him. Imagine being the stepfather to the Son of the living God. That’s what is found in the lyrics here.

Darin, who sings the lead, says the song is quite special to him.

“I have always been impressed by Skip Ewing’s ability to infuse a fresh perspective into his music, captivating listeners with his storytelling from beginning to end. The moment I heard It Wasn’t His Child, it resonated with me. This Christmas song is distinct from the typical holiday tunes, as it narrates the story of Jesus through the eyes of Joseph, His earthly father. Just as Mary placed her faith in her Heavenly Father when faced with her monumental task, Joseph too embraced the immense duty of raising and guiding the Son of God.”

This is a lovely song with a subtle arrangement, and a lingering Christmas message.

It Wasn’t His Child, and the full Hometown Holiday album, are available from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the artists.

