Combining the talents of musicians with New Mexico and Texas ties, the Southwest Bluegrass All-Stars is a supergroup chock full of creativity. The group’s debut EP, Introducing The Southwest Bluegrass All-Stars, is made up of mostly original material along with some intriguing interpretations of a couple well-loved standards.

Of the EP’s five tracks, three of them were written by the group’s guitarist, Elliott Rogers. Bluegrass Trucker is a fun up-tempo song about the tedious profession of driving a big rig up and down the roads. Along with Rogers on guitar and lead vocals, the Southwest Bluegrass All-Stars also consists of Steve Smith on mandolin and harmony vocals, Bill Evans on banjo and harmony vocals, and Anne Luna on bass.

Lay My Shovel Down is one of a few story songs on this recording. This particular track is filled with reflection about one’s choice of devoting their life to hard labor and the rewards and consequences that come with it. The latter track, The Ballad of Buster and Nancy, tells a beautiful story about a woman adopting and raising a child who came from less than ideal circumstances.

Mandolinist Steve Smith handles the lead vocals on The Wreck of the Old 97. Smith does an excellent job delivering this tragic, yet timeless tale, as does Bill Evans with his interpretation of Rueben towards the end of the track.

The EP closes with Deputy Dalton, which was a signature piece for the legendary Country Gazette. Fittingly the group collaborates on this track with Alan Munde, who plays stellar twin banjo alongside Evans. This track is the greatest demonstration of the Southwest Bluegrass All-Stars’ instrumental capabilities.

Introducing the Southwest Bluegrass All-Stars is a stellar debut. With captivating original material from Elliott Rogers, plus excellent vocal and instrumental work from Smith, Evans, and Luna, this quartet is bringing something completely fresh and unique to the forefront.