I’ll Be Lovin’ You video from Greg Blake

Turnberry Records has produced a music video for bluegrass singer and songwriter
Greg Blake, based on a single they released at the end of 2021 called . I’ll Be Lovin’ You
Blake has been a stalwart of the bluegrass scene for quite some time, including many years as guitarist and vocalist with Jeff Scroggins & Colorado. When that group disbanded, Greg started back with a solo career, but soon Greg Cahill with Special Consensus came calling, to hire him for the guitar/vocal gig.
I’ll Be Lovin’ You is a feel good song, and Greg shared a bit about how he came to record it.
“Acclaimed bluegrass and country songwriter, David Stewart, pitched this song to me some time ago. It’s a ‘positive’ love song, affirming the fact that ‘you can count on my love for you.’ As the chorus states: ‘If the devil’s soul is black as coal, if Kentucky’s grass is blue. Just as sure as God made little green apples, I’ll be lovin’ you!”
Blake is supported here by Jesse Brock on mandolin, Jacob Metz on banjo, Aynsley Porchak on fiddle, and Mark Schatz on bass. Brock and Metz share harmony vocals.
The video was shot in North Carolina’s Piedmont and finds Greg in a number of different settings.
I’ll Be Lovin’ You is available from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.
