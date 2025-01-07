I’ll Be Here Either Way from Crying Uncle

Newly signed with Engelhardt Music Group, California bluegrass prodigies Crying Uncle have released a single, I’ll Be Here Either Way.

This talented young group was originally noticed for their fiery instrumental abilities, but they are also adept songwriters and singers, as this latest single attests.

Mandolinist Teo Quayle says that he is fond of this, his first song.

“I’ll Be Here Either Way started as a hook which I had been messing around with for a while. That hook eventually became the chorus of the song. From there, I wrote each verse and the bridge around that central idea. Although the story of the song doesn’t pertain specifically to my life, its message is one to which many people can relate.

I’ll Be Here Either Way is special to me because it is the first song with lyrics that I’ve written.”

Support comes from Teo’s older brother Miles on fiddle, Ian Ly on guitar, and Andrew Osborn on bass. They turn in a fine, radio-friendly track, sure to appeal to the younger component of bluegrass lovers.

Have a listen…

I’ll Be Here Either Way is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can reach out to EMG for an airplay copy.