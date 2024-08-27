If Something Should Happen drops for Wildfire

For their next single from Wildfire, Pinecastle Records has chosen a song about family drama, If Something Should Happen, written by Jim Brown, Dan Demay, and Dave Turnbull.

Originally recorded by Darryl Worley in 2004, this one captures the father of a young family as he heads in to surgery, speaking of his fears with his oldest buddy. As their conversation continues, the discussion turns to a worst case scenario.

Guitarist Robert Hale says that it’s one that really makes you consider yourself in that situation.

“This is a song that makes you think and definitely pulls at the heartstrings. A story told from the point of view of a family man facing a serious health challenge. He’s talking to his best friend about things he wants to be sure are taken care of… if something should happen.”

Support comes from bandmates Scott Napier on mandolin, Johnny Lewis on banjo, Matt Despain on reso-guitar, and Hale’s co-founder Curt Chapman on bass. Former member Steve Thomas adds fiddle.

Have a listen…

If Something Should Happen is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.