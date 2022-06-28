IBMA announces final 2022 Bluegrass Ramble showcase artists

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the second and final round of artists invited to showcase at the 2022 World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC, as part of the annual Bluegrass Ramble. All showcase acts will perform at least twice during the week for the assembled professionals in the bluegrass industry, September 27-29, and again over the weekend during the free Bluegrass Live! street festival downtown.

Along with the artists announced last week, the following will participate in 2022:

Bluegrass Ramble showcase opportunities are meant to highlight acts that are new, ready to make a big move to the next level in touring and recording, or artists who have recently made significant changes in their personnel or stage show.

Registration is open online for the full World of Bluegrass business conference, the IBMA Bluegrass Awards show, and the weekend Bluegrass Live! festival at the adjacent Red Hat Ampitheater. Information on all three events can be found online.