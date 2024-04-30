Mountain Fever Records has a new single for Summer Brooke, a sort of country/bluegrass mashup called I Know Better, written by Summer and her brother, Brayden McMahan.

The bluegrass world watched Summer and Brayden grow up in their family band, Mountain Faith, with their dad and cousins, from their early teens into young adulthood. We cheered them on when they took the nation by storm on America’s Got Talent, playing grassed up versions of pop hits, which really hit a nerve with non-bluegrass audiences.

Summer went on to do on-air work for ESPN in western North Carolina, and the band played a number of times before Carolina Panthers games. She has also published a couple of books. But she never stopped singing.

Now a grown up married lady, she and Brayden still write songs, and they show a greater level of maturity, as one might expect. Their latest, I Know Better, deals with the wisdom that comes from disillusionment in love.

Summer shared a few words about the song.

“I Know Better was obviously written about a little heartbreak in my past. After so many disappointments, I started writing and came up with this song! The best way to get over a heartbreak is to write it down and be honest with how you’re feeling.”

With Summer singing lead, support comes from Seth Taylor on guitar, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, Aaron Ramsey on bass, and Nick Faulk on drums. Brayden and Katie Fortier sing harmony.

It’s a finger-snappin’, toe-tappin’ number that you’re sure to enjoy. Have a listen…

I Know Better from Summer Brooke is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.