Hurricane relief benefit with The Barefoot Movement

Bluegrass lovers in North Carolina’s Triangle region have a chance to participate in a benefit concert for Hurricane Helene victims later this month, when the South Granville High School Chorus presents a show with The Barefoot Movement on November 22.

Noah Wall and Tommy Norris, founders of The Barefoot Movement, are Granville County natives and have partnered with their old school to host this show and bring their quirky, original bluegrass and Americana music to Creedmoor, NC, with all proceeds being donated to the Baptists on Mission hurricane recovery fund.

Also performing on the 22 in the high school auditorium will be country rockers Bryan’s Hill, also Granville County natives, and GrassStreet from central North Carolina.

The show is set to run from 7:30 – 10:00 p.m., with advance tickets available online for only $15, $20 at the door. There is plenty of parking at the school, and the auditorium is wheelchair accessible, with seating for wheelchair users as well.

Anyone who would like to donate to this fundraising effort is they are unable to attend the show can do that online, either on the concert web site, or directly to Baptists on Mission.

In other North Carolina hurricane relief news, Lorraine Jordan has announced today that 10% of the proceeds from this weekend’s Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies festival will be donated to the IBMA trust Fund for bluegrass professionals in the affected states and regions. She will also host a silent auction over the weekend at the festival, where attendees can bid on eight Fender guitars signed by Larry Sparks, Dale Ann Bradley, Larry Stephenson, Loe Mullins, and other festival performers. All auction proceeds will go to flood victims.

Jordan says that she is happy to give people at Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies a way to help out.

“I’m so excited to once more help out by including the silent auction at our festival. When we did this for the fire victims of the Smokey Mountains we raised around $10,000 and I was able to present it to Dolly Parton on her telethon. It’s a way fans can help out and take home something nice also.”

The auction will also include a mandolin from The Loar, a homemade quilt, a veteran’s blanket, and a pair of weekend festival tickets from a number of events who have donated them for the cause. The weekend festival passes include Cherokee Bluegrass Festival, Marion Bluegrass Festival, Bluegrass in the Blueridge, Jerusalem Ridge, Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival, Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, and Howlin’ at the Moon.

Well done to Noah and Tommy, and all the folks involved in the Granville benefit, and to Lorraine and everyone who has donated for her silent auction!