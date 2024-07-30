Home from The Plate Scrapers

If you haven’t caught this interesting young Maryland group at one of their many east coast appearances, The Plate Scrapers offer an energetic hybrid sound that is part bluegrass, and part old time. All authentic, and all in good fun.

Together for a decade now, their latest album was released last month, a self-produced 10-track project called Artifacts, with a debut single, Home, now widely available. Home perfectly demonstrates the band’s energetic and lighthearted approach to their music as it tells of the one place we all most want to be.

Derek Kretzer in on banjo, Andrew Jordan on guitar, Jody Mosser on mandolin and reso-guitar, Robbie Mann on fiddle, and Kevin Johnson on bass.

Have a listen to Home…

<a href="https://theplatescrapers.bandcamp.com/album/artifacts">Artifacts by The Plate Scrapers</a>

Home, and the full Artifacts album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from the artists on bandcamp. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.