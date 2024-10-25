Hills I Used To Roam from Matt Wallace

Noted Knoxville bassist and bandleader Matt Wallace has a new single to share this month on Huckleberry Records, a division of Turnberry Records in California.

Hills I Used To Roam, written by Alex Hibbitts, showcases Matt’s ability to put together a band in the studio, highlighting the talents of Blue Highway’s Wayne Taylor on lead vocals and Don Rigsby singing tenor. Wallace plays bass, with studio assistance from Brian Stephens on guitar, Ron Stewart on banjo, Alex Hibbitts on mandolin and harmony vocal, and Jeff Partin on reso-guitar.

The song is about a man who misses him home, the girl he left behind, and of course, those hills he used to roam. All hands turn in terrific performances in the studio, particularly Stewart, who shows again why he may be one of the most skillful and impressive bluegrass artists of his generation.

It’s a very strong track, with Taylor’s voice giving just the sort of homey feel the song needs.

Have a listen…

Hills I Used To Roam is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and will also be included on an upcoming full-length Huckleberry album for Wallace.

Radio programmers can contact Turnberry Records online to get an airplay copy.