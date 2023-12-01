High Country Holiday from Andy Thorn

Andy Thorn, banjo player with Leftover Salmon, is also getting into the Christmas music this year with a new album of seasonal tunes called High Country Holiday. Taking advantage of his recent social media attention attracting foxes with his banjo at his Colorado mountain home, the project focuses on his clawhammer playing.

Known in the bluegrass and jamgrass worlds for his work with the Salmon, and before that with Larry Keel, Andy became an online sensation two years ago when the various videos he had posted playing banjo outdoors and a fox came to listen regularly went viral online.

High Country Holiday includes 10 new tracks of familiar holiday favorites on banjo, and one original song, some played solo like this arrangement of Deck The Halls…

…and others with fiddle from Allie Kral, Andy Reiner, and Bobby Britt, cello from Joy Adams, bass from Greg Garrison, or piano from Erik Deutsch. It’s all put together in an extremely listenable setting that would be perfect for Christmas dinners and get-togethers, or simply enjoying in the car or at home.

Andy is a major lover of Christmas time, and the traditional hymns, carols, and songs that are played and sung as the year comes to a close. So it seems like a natural to pair those with his comfortable clawhammer banjo style.

High Country Holiday is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and on CD or vinyl directly from the artist.

