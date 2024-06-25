Henhouse Prowlers head to Europe

The Henhouse Prowlers are getting ready for a whirlwind tour of Europe, with shows in both the Netherlands and Germany, starting this weekend.

Already seasoned world travelers, the Prowlers have a lot of miles under their belt in their identity as The Bluegrass Ambassadors, having done multiple tours in Africa and the Middle East for the US State Department. These goodwill tours have brought American bluegrass to cultures and people who had never heard it before, and the guys have said repeatedly that they have learned as much from the folks they met, both musically and personally, at each stop.

But this time they are flying over for a headlining tour at some major festivals and clubs, including Netherlands’ big Rotterdam Bluegrass Festival, and the Rudolstadt Festival in Germany, which is more of a world folk music event. Very nice to see bluegrass being represented there.

Their schedule also includes a club show at Muziekafe Clouso in Meppel, NL and another at Kunstkeller in Furth, DE. A number of private dates while they are in Germany will round out the tour.

You can see more information about their various shows next week online.

We are hoping to catch up with The Prowlers upon their return to find out how it all went, and see some of the photos they’ll collect while in Europe.

Here’s a quick look and listen to one of their multicultural moments from a recent trip to western Africa.