Hazel Dickens Tribute Show in Fairfax, VA

The DC Bluegrass Union has scheduled a special tribute show on January 24 honoring the life and music of Hazel Dickens.

And in keeping with Ms. Hazel’s passion for female artists, headlining the concert will be Dede Wyland with an All-Star, All-Girl bluegrass band featuring Murphy Henry, Gina Furtado, Lisa Kay Howard-Hughes, Sarah Larsen, and Bianca Bentz.

Though she grew up in West Virginia’s coal country, Dickens lived most of her life in the Baltimore/Washington, DC region. Recognized as an authentic voice for both working people and women’s rights, Hazel is celebrated as an important 20th century songwriter.

The January 24 tribute show will be held at Earp’s Ordinary in Fairfax, VA, starting at 7:30 p.m. Also performing that night will be familiar DC area artists Karen Collins, Shannon Bielski, Emily Day, John Seebach, Randy Barrett, Ann Porcella, Carolyn Eyerly, and Shannon Leigh Reynolds.

$15 tickets can be purchased online, so plan on spending the evening awash in the songs and stories of Hazel Dickens.

Earp’s is a full-service restaurant and bar in addition to a music venue.