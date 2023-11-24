Banjo picker Anthony Howell has a Christmas single on offer this year, his version of the English carol, Hark The Herald Angels Sing, surely among the most popular Christmas hymns of the past 300 years.

A multi-instrumentalist and singer, Howell currently works as banjo picker with The Edgar Loudermilk Band. Before that, he spent several years touring with Williamson Branch.

His Hark The Herald Angels Sing is a solo effort in the truest sense, as he plays all the instruments and sings all the vocals on this track. Followers of this talented artist won’t be surprised that he gives it a traditional bluegrass arrangement here.

Have a listen…

Hark The Herald Angels Sing from Anthony Howell will be available on December 9 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.