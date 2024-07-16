Hands – new single from Thomas Cassell

Mountain Fever Records has a new single for mandolinist and vocalist Thomas Cassell, another from his next album with the label.

Hands is one that comes from a veteran songwriting team of Guy Clark, Joe Henry, and Verlon Thompson. As you might expect from those guys, it’s a clever song, about how keeping your hand open is more useful than balling it into a fist.

Cassell typically records songs that he has written, but said that he couldn’t resist cutting this one.

“Although songwriting has always been important to me as an artist, sometimes a great song by another artist will win out. Such is the case with Hands, a song from my favorite Guy Clark album, Old Friends. I wanted to do something different with this track, so we stripped back the band to just the rhythm section, and added twin fiddles.”

Thomas is on mandolin and lead vocal, Jake Stargel on guitar, Jason Carter and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes on fiddles, and Missy Raines on bass. Ashby Frank added harmony vocals.

Have a listen…

Hands is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.