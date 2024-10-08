Half price registration to Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp for young students

A pair of free registrations to the Alan Bibey Mandolin Camp, to be held later this month in South Carolina, were made available this week to deserving young players through the generosity of one camper, and the proprietor himself.

This is wholly separate from the Alan Neiderland Memorial Scholarship, which has already been awarded for 2024.

One registered camper who had to cancel attending this year told Alan that instead of a refund, he wanted to offer his spot to a young mandolinist who might not have been able to come. Bibey told us that he was so moved by that kind gesture that he decided to throw another one in as well.

But the response was so immediate and overwhelming that he ended up giving another two away as well.

Seeing the interest among young pickers has inspired him to offer five more spots at a greatly reduced rate of only $200, a special one-time rate, for players 18 years old and under. This will cover full camp tuition fees, though students would still need to cover their accommodations at the Holiday Inn in Surfside Beach, SC on their own, or elsewhere in the Myrtle Beach area.

Alan, of course, will be teaching, along with a faculty that includes mandolin teachers Don Stiernberg, Matt Flinner, and Ralph McGee. They also accept guitar and bass students, who will be taught by Tim Stafford and Jeff Huffman on guitar, and Zak McLamb on bass.

The Camp runs October 23-25, with instruction during the day and jam sessions each evening. This will be Alan’s ninth year running this event, and students have rated it very highly after attending.

Anyone hoping to grab one of these five reduced price registrations is asked to contact Alan directly by email, as the web site is only set to accept full price tuition.