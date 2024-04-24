Grassville – Deano Graham

Having led an established career as a minister and Christian music artist, Floridian Deano Graham returned to his roots a few years ago with his first bluegrass project, Bluegrass 3:16. One of his latest efforts, Grassville is a five song EP revolving around positive lyrics of love, all of which were solely penned or co-written by Graham.

The opening track, Three Thousand Miles, co-written by Graham and James Payne, tells the lovely relatable tale of traveling to see the one you truly love. As with all the tracks on this recording, this song features excellent backing vocals from Victoria Burchfield and Shelly Wilson. Instrumental accompaniment is provided by Shaun Richardson on guitar, Andy Leftwich on fiddle and mandolin, Wanda Vick Burchfield on banjo and dobro, and Mark Burchfield on bass.

Happy Anywhere follows a similar theme to the former track as the lyrics talk of being satisfied with the place you and your loved one are living. Mountains Are The Reason speaks of a different kind of love. The first line of the chorus, “I’ll take the mountains over you little darlin’,” says it all.

I Want To Grow Old With You and He Made You For Me both continue the romantic theme of this EP. The former by Graham and James Payne is a ballad recalling the days of a young couple getting married while also looking forward to what will hopefully lie ahead. The latter, co-written with Donna Ulisse, takes a look at love through a Christian perspective. With several biblical references throughout, this song brings the EP to a close leaving the listener with warm, good feelings.

An EP like Grassville is somewhat of a rarity within the bluegrass world. With all five tracks having positive lyrics and messages, this recording makes for a gentle, pleasant listen. It’s a formula that works well for Deano Graham, one that he will hopefully continue.