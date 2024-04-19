New music today from husband-and-wife grassers Kenny & Amanda Smith. For the two decades these two have been performing together, they have consistently chosen excellent material to record, and done so with artistry and virtuosity.

Kenny has enjoyed a long career in bluegrass, working for Claire Lynch and Lonesome River Band for several years before striking out on his own with his then new bride, Amanda, in 2001. Their first album drew immediate attention, as have all their subsequent releases, nine in total as a duo, always undergird by Kenny’s superb rhythm and lead guitar playing.

This week’s new single, Good Thing Gone Wrong, continues in their tradition of choosing strong songs, in a trance-like number with a Stanley feel written by Robert Earl Davis.

Amanda sings the lead on this one, which she says came from one of their favorite acts.

“We are really excited about Good Thing Gone Wrong. Years ago at a IBMA luncheon showcase we were there waiting for the next band to start playing. Out walked The Earl Brothers. We were instant fans! We stayed for the whole showcase. We started listening to their music and wanted to record one of their songs someday.

We recorded it at Gat 3 Studios in Charlotte, NC with Glenn Tabor III. We have been recording there since our album House Down The Block twenty some years ago.”

Assisting in the studio were the members of the Kenny & Amanda Smith Band. Cory Piatt plays mandolin, Calib Smith is on banjo, and Kyle Perkins on bass, with Kenny on guitar. Kenny and Calib add harmony vocals behind Amanda.

Have a listen…

Good Thing Gone Wrong from Kenny & Amanda Smith is available today from popular download and streaming services online.