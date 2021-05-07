God Bless All The Little Children from Irene Kelley

Just in time for Mother’s Day, bluegrass singer/songwriter Irene Kelley is re-releasing her 1994 album of acoustic lullabies called Goodnight, Little One.

Long time fans will recall that Kelley stepped away from the music business when her daughters, Justyna and Sara Jean, were young to give them the attention that only a mother can provide. At the time she was enjoying success as a songwriter in Nashville, with cuts by top acts like Alan Jackson, Little Big Town, Pat Green, Loretta Lynn, Trisha Yearwood, Ricky Skaggs & Sharon White, and others.

But far from removing herself from music by staying at home with her girls, Irene says that the experience brought her new ideas.

“I recall so many things my daughters said and did that inspired these songs. It gives me great joy to revisit this time in my life and to now be able to offer this project to the public once again. I hope everyone enjoys, and Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!”

The songs on this album were written by Kelley with Kim McLean, save one co-authored with Lisa Aschmann. Mark Bright produced and recorded at EMI Studios in Nashville, where she had been a staff writer for several years.

Irene is offering this track to our readers as a Mother’s Day gift, God Bless All The Little Children.

Goodnight Little One is now available again as a digital only release, sold exclusively through the Irene Kelley bandcamp page.

She will be performing a special album release concert tonight (May 7) for WDVX radio in Knoxville. It will go live at 7:00 p.m. (EDT), and be available until midnight on Sunday. Tickets are available online to watch the stream from the WDVX website, or on your smart TV, starting at $12.50.