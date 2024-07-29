Get Love from Steve Thomas & The Time Machine

Lifelong grasser Steve Thomas has a new single with his band, The Time Machine, out this month on Pinecastle Records.

Steve has been a performing bluegrass artist for more than 40 years, starting in 1982 on fiddle with Del McCoury. Growing up near Roanoke, VA, he played violin in school, and after graduating served as a founding member of Lonesome River Band. Since moving to Nashville, he has played and recorded with a good number of top acts in both bluegrass and country, including The Osborne Brothers, Jim & Jesse, The Whites, Aaron Tippin, Barbara Mandrell, Kenny Chesney, Brooks and Dunn, John Michael Montgomery, Montgomery Gentry, Lee Ann Womack, and Lorrie Morgan.

For this new release, Thomas has chosen a fun song called Get Love that he wrote with Jody Harris, which he says offers a clever alternative to the acquisitiveness and selfishness so often promoted in the popular culture.

“Get Love is a positive anthem that deals with the emptiness of material pursuits, and the happiness we can all find in pursuing the eternal blessings of love. This track is lively and joyful, blending elements of driving bluegrass with a little sprinkling of pop-jazz flavor.”

With Steve on the track are Josh Matheny on reso-guitar and Chris Wade on banjo. Thomas plays mandolin, guitar, and bass, and sings the lead, with Jason Owens on harmony vocals.

See if this one doesn’t give you a smile.

Get Love is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.