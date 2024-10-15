Gary Brewer launches Bluegrass in the Valley concert series

During last month’s IBMA Bluegrass Live! in downtown Raleigh, NC, I had an unexpected and very pleasant conversation with Wayne Brewer, son of Kentucky bluegrass icon Gary Brewer. Wayne had not planned to attend this year, but when a business meeting in Raleigh happened to coincide with the festival, he figured, ‘Why not stop by?’

He filled me in on some Brewer family news, including the tremendous success that Wayne and his wife Alyssa have been having with their George & Tammy tribute show, which bills as A&W Brewer. They started it as something fun for the two of them to do together, but the response from fans and industry folks alike has been such that now they are flying all over the country to perform their recreations of classic numbers recorded by George Jones and Tammy Wynette in the 1970s.

We also talked a bit about progress being made on the large piece of property adjacent to the family farm, which is being converted into a festival site called Brewer Nation, and plans for celebrating his father’s 45th year in bluegrass. But more on all that as it is officially announced.

For several years Gary Brewer has hosted concerts during the winter months to bring some quality bluegrass music to the Louisville region while outdoor picking is over. For the 2024-25 season, they will be holding shows on the first Friday of every month starting November 1, at the South Jefferson Christian Church in the Louisville suburb of Valley Station, calling the series Bluegrass in the Valley.

Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers will open each show, followed by a performance by a top bluegrass touring act. The theater space seats 450 people, and has state of the art lighting and sound capabilities.

Gary says that he always looks forward to doing these concerts close to home.

“I have always wanted to help out my community and keep bluegrass alive and well in the Louisville market. I especially enjoy producing concerts for all of my touring brothers and sisters out there. It is especially rewarding to help the youth and give the community a venue and chance to hear great bands.”

Scheduled for Bluegrass in the Valley are:

November 1 – Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers

December 6 – Special Consensus

January 3 – Dale Ann Bradley

February 7 – Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

March 7 – Dean Osborne Band and EmiSunshine

April 4 – Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

All shows start at 7:00 p.m., and tickets are $30 for each, with children 12 and under admitted at no charge. Food will be available on site. For more details, call 502-208-6463.

The Kentucky Ramblers has always been a family affair, with Gary starting out playing behind his father, Finley, as a young man. Finley continued to perform with the band until his health prevented it, and now that he has passed, the next generation of Brewers is maintaining the tradition. Gary’s son Wayne plays bass, brother Mason is on mandolin, and both are an integral part of the live show.